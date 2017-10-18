Your Rs 10 crore used for building a skywalk at Mahim's east end has gone waste. But in this case, the blame's on you, because you aren't using it.



Ignored by pedestrians, the Dharavi-Mahim skywalk has become a hangout for kids and locals from the area. Pics/Ashish Raje

Built to decongest Dharavi's T-junction and 60-Feet Road, the skywalk, meant for people coming from and going to Mahim station, has instead become a hangout point for the area's kids and senior citizens, and the congestion down on the road is the same as ever.



No walkers for skywalk

The 100-metre skywalk was built by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority to stop people from crossing the road at the junction, by risking their lives, as well as adding to the chaos of vehicles jostling each other from all sides.

Siddeshwar Konnur, executive engineer, Project Planning and Designing of MHADA Board, said that in phase I they spent Rs 10 crore to build the Dharavi-Mahim skywalk. For the second phase, the MMRDA has approved R15 crore more to connect the skywalk to a foot overbridge at Mahim station, so that commuters can enter directly.

"The skywalk is ready, complete with staircases. It's for pedestrians, so that congestion and traffic problem on the 60-Feet Road can be eased. But they've given it a wide berth and continue to cross the road in the same dangerous way as before," he added.

He also said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had inspected it and would take charge of it soon. "Second phase funds have been allotted; the BMC will handle its maintenance."

The accidental hangout

The Mumbai traffic police had come up with a tactic, but it had no effect on pedestrians. "We posted a traffic warden and a guide to create awareness among people, encouraging them to use the skywalk, and also to handle the crowd. But no one is ready to use it, despite it being the safer option," said a police officer.

When mid-day visited the spot, we found children cycling and playing on the skywalk. Locals said senior citizens prefer to take walks on it and meet and chitchat, as they have made it their hangout spot and like the peace and quiet with no vehicles around.

With Dharavi having a huge population but no playgrounds, the skywalk has been acting as that for the area's children, who've been utilising the space for their fun and games.

When contacted, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Amitesh Gupta said, "We are in regular touch with the BMC to arrive at a solution to this. We have asked them to raise the height of the divider and put a grille, completely blocking that option of crossing for pedestrians and pushing them to use the skywalk."

