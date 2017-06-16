1993 Mumbai blasts: Mustafa Dossa found guilty of conspiracy



Mustafa and Shabina

A Special TADA Court on Friday pronounced guilty Mustafa Dossa, one of the prime accused in the March 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

He has been found guilty of taking part in the blasts conspiracy meetings held in India and Dubai before the terror strike was carried out at 12 targets in Mumbai.

He is also found guilty of arranging for the arms and ammunition for the blasts with his brother Mohammed Dossa and making travel arrangements for some of the persons involved to meet absconder mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.

The Special TADA Court read out the judgement against Dossa and six others, including Abu Salem, in the sensational 1993 blasts in which 257 persons were killed.