Akshay Kumar helps a drought-prone area with water harvesting

Akshay Kumar is known for his social causes and this time again, while he was shooting for Kesari, he learned about a drought-prone village nearby. The actor helped the locals with water harvesting



Akshay Kumar with the locals of the village

Akshay Kumar has been shooting for Kesari since January this year in Wai. During his frequent trips, Akshay has been keenly studying the topography and climatic conditions of the place and also been interacting with the locals. In one of his conversations, Akki heard about Pimpode Budruk, a village, which had been facing a water crisis.

This time when the actor went to Wai he had 2 things on his itinerary - one was to shoot for Karan Johar's patriotic film Kesari, but once he had taken off his turban, the actor got started on the second thing that was on his mind. Accompanied by some members of his team, he headed to Pimpode Budruk, which is located in Koregaon Tehsil in Satara, Maharashtra, and helped the locals with water harvesting.

A source said, "Besides donating Rs 25 lakh to the villagers to get them to begin work on water harvesting, Akshay Kumar travelled there yesterday to work with them. He helped them dig huge recharge pits to store water that could later be harvested."

Apparently, this hamlet, which has a population of around 10,000 people, has been facing a severe drought situation, though some of the other villages located in the same vicinity have been more fortunate with the water supply situation.

An insider, who accompanied Akki on the mission, said the locals were happy with the actor's participation. The crowd cheered when Akshay told them, "I don't want you to have water in your eyes, it's your taps that must have water."

