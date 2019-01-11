Alok Verma the former CBI chief resigns from service

national

Also, it may be noted that the undersigned already superannuated as on January 31, 2017, and was only serving Government as Director, CBI till January 31, 2019, as the same was fixed tenure role.

Alok Verma

New Delhi: Former CBI chief Alok Verma submitted his resignation from service on Friday, a day after he was removed from his post by a high powered committee. Verma said in his resignation letter, accessed by PTI, that it was a moment of "collective introspection".

"Also, it may be noted that the undersigned already superannuated as on January 31, 2017, and was only serving Government as Director, CBI till January 31, 2019, as the same was fixed tenure role. The undersigned is no longer Director, CBI and has already crossed the superannuation age for DG Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards. Accordingly, the undersigned may be deemed as superannuated with effect from today," Verma said in his letter to Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training Friday.

Verma, a 1979-batch IPS officer from AGMUT cadre, was transferred from the position of CBI Director to Director General, Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards under the home ministry Thursday. The move came after a high powered selection committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice A K Sikri and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in a split verdict, decided to transfer him 21 days ahead of the completion of his tenure.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever