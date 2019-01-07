Anil Kapoor to recreate Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga after 25 years, title track out tomorrow!

bollywood

Anil Kapoor who starred with Manisha Koirala in the 1994 film 1942: A Love Story that featured the song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is set to recreate the song after 25 years

The makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa are all set to treat the audience with the title track which is set to release tomorrow.

Anil Kapoor who is playing Sonam Kapoor's father in the film is excited to once again recreate the same song in the current film after 25 years. The song is very close to the actor and is one of his all-time favourites.

The makers of the film along with Anil Kapoor will launch the song on 8th Jan.

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Juhi Chawla.

Fox Star Studio presents ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. This film also marks as a debut film of Shelly Chopra Dhar.

The film is slated to release on 1st February 2019.

