Updated: Mar 27, 2019, 14:23 IST | PTI

Arjun Patiala is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under T-Series and Maddock Films

Arjun Patiala release postponed to July 19
"Arjun Patiala" will now open in theatres on July 19, the makers announced Wednesday. The Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh-starrer was earlier scheduled to release in May.

The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under T-Series and Maddock Films. Kumar took to Twitter to share the news.

"Laugh riot with NEW release date coming your way! #ArjunPatiala to release on July 19, 2019," the producer said, tagging the cast and crew of the film.

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, "Arjun Patiala" is described as a character-driven comedy with a touch of magic realism and music. In the film, Kriti plays a journalist, while Diljit is in the title role of a quirky, small town guy. It also features Varun Sharma.

