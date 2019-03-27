Arjun Patiala release postponed to July 19
Arjun Patiala is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under T-Series and Maddock Films
"Arjun Patiala" will now open in theatres on July 19, the makers announced Wednesday. The Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh-starrer was earlier scheduled to release in May.
The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under T-Series and Maddock Films. Kumar took to Twitter to share the news.
Laugh riot with NEW release date coming your way! #ArjunPatiala to release on July 19, 2019.@JugrajRohit @diljitdosanjh @kritisanon @varunsharma90 @TSeries #KrishanKumar #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms @leyzellsandeep @yadav_shobhna @bakemycakefilms @sharadakarki @writish @vinodbhanu— Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 27, 2019
"Laugh riot with NEW release date coming your way! #ArjunPatiala to release on July 19, 2019," the producer said, tagging the cast and crew of the film.
Directed by Rohit Jugraj, "Arjun Patiala" is described as a character-driven comedy with a touch of magic realism and music. In the film, Kriti plays a journalist, while Diljit is in the title role of a quirky, small town guy. It also features Varun Sharma.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Promo: Kangana Ranaut's most explosive interview ever!