Arun Jaitley: Terrorists have to be dealt with firmly

Every Indian is concerned as to who can hold this country together, Arun Jaitley said

Arun Jaitley. File pic/AFP

Terrorists have to be dealt with firmly to protect human rights of ordinary citizens, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday. Raising a question as to whether fidayeens, who are willing to die and willing to kill, should be dealt with through 'Satyagraha', Jaitley said that "a terrorist who refuses to surrender and refuses a ceasefire offer has to be dealt with as anybody taking law in his own hand."

Every Indian is concerned as to who can hold this country together, Jaitley said, adding that an elected government, a dialogue with the people, a humane approach towards the average Kashmiri is the ultimate object of the Indian state with which few can disagree. "To deal with a killer is also a law and order issue. It can't wait for a political solution."

"A fidayeen is willing to die. He is also willing to kill. Should he be dealt with by offering Satyagraha before him? When he advances to kill, should the security forces that confront him, ask him to sit on a table and have a dialogue with them?" Jaitley questioned.

