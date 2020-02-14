As Malang continues to rule the box office, the team had another success party

Malang hit the screens on February 7, 2020, and had surely given an extremely promising story after the trailer release and the movie lived up to better expectations and the audience is loving it. The back to back party hits and the layering of every character had kept the audiences excited and intrigued until the very end.

Kunal Kemmu recently hosted a party at his house and the entire Malang team including Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Ell Avram, Shaad Randhawa, Amruta Khanvilkar and the ace director Mohit Suri was present. The entire team is enjoying the entire success of the film and all are looking extremely happy because of the constant love and support the audiences are giving to the film.

Malang has a stellar star cast and enthralling storyline and is surely the talk of the town for the very right and obvious reasons. The audiences have also loved the sizzling chemistry of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani and loved how Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor added the perfect catalyst to all the knots and have an undetachable connection to all the plots of the story. The movie has a stronghold at the box office and is increasing every single day and the audiences have been loving how till the very end it grips your attention strongly.

Malang hit the screens on 7th February 2020 and is directed by Mohit Suri and is a huge hit because of the stellar star cast and intense storyline. The audiences are surely enjoying the Malang madness and are waiting for more such content.

