Chinese baby born four years after parents' death

A surrogate mother has given birth to a baby boy in China four years after his parents died in a car crash, Chinese media reported. The deceased couple was undergoing fertility treatments before the fatal accident in 2013. Their parents fought a drawn-out legal battle to gain access to the couple's fertilised embryos, kept in a hospital in the city of Nanjing.

The baby boy - nicknamed "Tiantian," or "sweet" in Mandarin - was born on December 9 to a Laotian surrogate. Surrogacy is illegal in China, forcing those who can afford it to look for potential options abroad.

"He's always smiling. His eyes are like my daughter's, but he looks more like his dad," new grandmother Hu Xingxian said. The grandparents had to clear several hurdles to transport the embryos out of China and prove the paternity and nationality of the baby once it was born. Tiantian's grandfather Shen Xinnan told The Beijing News that he will wait until the boy is "older and wiser" before telling him what happened to his parents.

