Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah's kin dies in road accident

national

The 22-year-old who died was identified as Drupad and was Lakshmaiah sister's grandson

This picture is used for representational purpose

Hyderabad: A family member of Ponnala Lakshmaiah, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee former president died on Monday in a road accident in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area. The deceased is identified as Drupad (22) and was Lakshmaiah sister's grandson. "Due to over speeding, he lost control of his two-wheeler and rammed into a divider. He received injuries on his head and died on the spot," said the Gachibowli police.

The body of the deceased was taken for the post mortem examination to the Osmania General Hospital. According to the police, "A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code."

Also Read: Two dead and two injured after car hits divider in Delhi

In another incident, an accident took place on Mumbai-Bangalore highway where seven people were reported dead and one was injured when the SUV they were travelling in crashed into a roadside tree. The accident happened near Satara on Mumbai-Bangalore highway in Maharashtra. The deceased hailed from Dharwad in Karnataka and were headed towards the airport either in Pune or Mumbai which could not be confirmed states the preliminary information,

An official from Borgaon police station in Satara district, around 115 km from Pune said, "The accident occurred close to Kashil village near Satara at around 12.45 am on Wednesday. All the seven deceased seemed to be from a single-family. However, we are trying to establish their identities."

With inputs from ANI, PTI

Also Read: CBI finds both truck, car involved in Rae Bareli accident were speeding

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates