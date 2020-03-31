Coronavirus Outbreak: Man, son shave heads after family runs out of shampoo amid lockdown

In a bizarre incident, the male members of a family in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra strictly following the coronavirus lockdown on themselves, decided to shave their heads as they ran out of shampoo. The family is known in their locality for using a loudspeaker to ask their neighbours to stay indoors, The Times of India reported.

The patriarch of the family Ravi Kumar was quoted saying, "A couple of days ago, we ran out of shampoo and didn’t want to go out to buy more. So my son and I decided to shave off our heads while one of my daughters asked me to cut her hair short," said Kumar.

Kumar stays with his wife Lalita Devi and three children, Tanya (10), Soumya (8) and Yashank (6). The family has become a talk of the town for their antiques amid the lockdown.

Kumar added that they motivate their neighbours to follow the protocols of the lockdown with their 'public address system'.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates