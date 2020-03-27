Coronavirus outbreak: State BJP to help with relief for needy

The Maharashtra BJP unit has set up a parallel disaster management plan to work in tandem with the state administration during the Covid-19 health crisis. In a meeting held on Thursday, former CM and opposition leader in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and BJP’s national joint-secretary V Satish gave instructions to party workers to implement the plan immediately.

The idea is to reach needy people with relief material at their doorsteps. All district units have been roped in to ensure that the hungry get food, and the sick get medicines and healthcare. The party will have a dedicated helpline in every district.

It was discussed in yesterday’s meeting that the BJP will ensure that patients who are discharged from hospitals are taken home when vehicles are not available and food is provided to them along with their attendants. People will be given medical assistance and ambulances where private OPDs and clinics are closed. Party leaders would also help providers of essential services in getting transit passes from government agencies. Senior citizens would be helped with getting their daily medicines. People needing periodic dialysis and chemotherapy would be taken to hospitals.

Ration to needy

The party leaders also decided that they would keep a tab on the government mechanism that is expected to provide free ration as per PM Narendra Modi’s announcement on Thursday. In addition to this, the party on its own would give needy people a 20-day ration. Central kitchens would be set up for delivering food packets.

The government staff, the police and medical staff working 24x7 would be given medical care and their tests will be carried out. Conservancy workers’ healthcare would be taken care of. Domestic workers too would be helped.

Party volunteers also plan to ensure social distancing in supermarkets, shops and prevent black-marketing of essential goods by reporting them to the police. The migrant workforce would be provided lodging/boarding facilities and convinced to not leave the places where they are put up.

Financial assistance

The BJP would also ensure that the employers pay the labourers minimum wages for the lockdown period. And where the employers aren’t financially sound, the party would rope in philanthropists to arrange for financial assistance to the daily wagers.

Party leaders would coordinate with their counterparts in other states to ensure the well-being of the visitors from Maharashtra who are stranded there because of a lack of travelling arrangement.

