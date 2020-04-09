COVID-19: Arpita Khan Sharma wishes Karim, Zoa, and Shaza Morani a speedy recovery
As Karim Morani and his two daughters Zoa and Shaza have been tested Coronavirus positive, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma wishes them a speedy recovery and asks us to stay at home!
The deadly and detrimental Coronavirus pandemic has already claimed a lot of lives of some well-known and reputed Hollywood celebrities, and now, Bollywood film producer Karim Morani and his two daughters Zoa and Shaza have been tested positive too. And Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma has taken to her Instagram account to wish all of them a speedy recovery.
She shared a picture with Zoa Morani and wrote- "The coronavirus is closer than we assume in to be. Get well soon Zoa, Shaza & Karim uncle. Everyone plz stay home plz stay safe." (sic)
Have a look right here:
And in case you missed, Zoa also took to her Instagram account to share the news of being Coronavirus positive and spoke about the spirit of the doctors and nurses taking care of them in the hospital so fearlessly. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Feeling So overwhelmed watching the Dr's , nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe .. i can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24 /7 on their toes serving us ... the true heroes for sure ... my Dr is so sweet and full of life , he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light.. yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time ( don't know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare and his team ...Feeling so safe in his hands ... #coronavirus #covid19positivethoughts #indiafightscorona ð ð¾âï¸ ð¼ð¤ð½ðªð½
We would also like to wish them a speedy recovery!
