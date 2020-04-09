COVID-19: Arpita Khan Sharma wishes Karim, Zoa, and Shaza Morani a speedy recovery

The deadly and detrimental Coronavirus pandemic has already claimed a lot of lives of some well-known and reputed Hollywood celebrities, and now, Bollywood film producer Karim Morani and his two daughters Zoa and Shaza have been tested positive too. And Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma has taken to her Instagram account to wish all of them a speedy recovery.

She shared a picture with Zoa Morani and wrote- "The coronavirus is closer than we assume in to be. Get well soon Zoa, Shaza & Karim uncle. Everyone plz stay home plz stay safe." (sic)

Have a look right here:

And in case you missed, Zoa also took to her Instagram account to share the news of being Coronavirus positive and spoke about the spirit of the doctors and nurses taking care of them in the hospital so fearlessly. Take a look:

We would also like to wish them a speedy recovery!

