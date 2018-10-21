Eleven civilians killed in bomb blast on 2nd day of Afghan elections

international

Taliban militants, who had vowed to oppose and disrupt the elections, are yet to comment on the incident

Representational Image

Eleven civilians were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Sunday as voting for parliamentary elections was underway on the second day, an official said.

"A mine planted by militants struck a civilian car in Achin district at 11 a.m. killing 11 civilians including a woman and six children," Xinhua news agency quoted official Attaullah Khogiani as saying.

Taliban militants, who had vowed to oppose and disrupt the elections, are yet to comment on the incident.

On Saturday, 27 people including 11 security force members were killed and 100 others injured, according to Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates