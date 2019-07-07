Fire breaks out at building in Dwarka where exam was being held

national

The fire department said they received a call about the incident around 11.36 am, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot

Representational image

New Delhi: A minor fire broke out on the ground floor of a building where an examination was being held in Dwarka on Sunday, Delhi Fire Service said. No injury was reported, they said. The fire department said they received a call about the incident around 11.36 am, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"The fire broke out inside the meter situated on the ground floor of a building where an examination was being conducted," a senior fire official said. The fire was brought under control by 12.30 pm, he said. It is suspected that a short circuit in the electricity metre of the building led to the fire, the official added.

In another incident, fire broke out in an oil tanker on Thursday after it overturned on Lucknow-Faizabad road near Shuklai village. "We got the information in the morning that a tanker of Reliance was going towards Faizabad from Lucknow. It overturned on the route. The police team was trying to bring back the truck to its original position when it caught fire. 5-6 fire officials sustained fire injuries and a vehicle of CFO also caught fire, fire services," Circle Officer, Rajesh Yadav told reporters here.

