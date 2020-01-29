Has Prince Harry found a job? : Model resembling royal sparks Twitter jokes

The picture of the advertisement tweeted by Mark Prisk on Twitter

London: After the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties, an advertisement by an online portal for tradespeople has gone viral. The advertisement featuring a model resembling the royal has made Tweeple wonder if the Duke of Sussex found a job.

Former British politician Mark Prisk tweeted a picture of the advertisement, with a caption, “Good to see the Duke of Sussex has already found work.

Many other users were having the same thought while tweeting the advert featuring the royal doppelganger.

I see that Prince Harry has managed to find himself a new job already.



After making the announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can no longer represent Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II or be referred to as their royal highnesses and must repay taxpayers' money spent on their UK home. They will no longer receive public money -- though 95 per cent of their annual funding comes from his father Prince Charles, via the heir to the throne's hereditary land and property estate.

(With inputs from AFP)

