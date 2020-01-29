Search

Has Prince Harry found a job? : Model resembling royal sparks Twitter jokes

Published: Jan 29, 2020, 14:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent | London

The advertisement featuring a model resembling Prince Harry has made Tweeple wonder if the Duke of Sussex found a job

The picture of the advertisement tweeted by Mark Prisk on Twitter
The picture of the advertisement tweeted by Mark Prisk on Twitter

London: After the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties, an advertisement by an online portal for tradespeople has gone viral. The advertisement featuring a model resembling the royal has made Tweeple wonder if the Duke of Sussex found a job.

Former British politician Mark Prisk tweeted a picture of the advertisement, with a caption, “Good to see the Duke of Sussex has already found work.

Many other users were having the same thought while tweeting the advert featuring the royal doppelganger.

After making the announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can no longer represent Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II or be referred to as their royal highnesses and must repay taxpayers' money spent on their UK home. They will no longer receive public money -- though 95 per cent of their annual funding comes from his father Prince Charles, via the heir to the throne's hereditary land and property estate. 

(With inputs from AFP)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK