High tourist numbers amid Christmas brings Tejas Express back on track

Tejas will leave CSMT at 5.50 am and reach Karmali in Goa by 2 pm the same day. It will leave Goa at 2:40 pm and arrive at CSMT at 11.15 pm

Less than a month after it shut down the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, operated by a third party, over poor response, the Indian Railways will begin its own service on the Mumbai-Goa route from Sunday. The move is being attributed to growing tourist crowds ahead of Christmas.

The superfast and classy Tejas with automatic doors and advanced features will run between Mumbai and Karmali five days a week except Mondays and Thursdays. The bookings for this train will start from December 19.

Numbered 02119, the Tejas special will leave Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 5.50 am and reach Karmali in Goa by 2 pm the same day. On return, the 02120 numbered train will leave Goa at 2:40 pm and arrive at CSMT at 11.15 pm the same day. With one first class AC Chair Car and 12 AC Chair Car coaches, the train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Chiplun, Ratnagiri and Kudal stations.

IRCTC’s Mumbai-Ahmedabad and New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express trains had resumed operations from mid-October after being shut down in March 2020 when the COVID-induced lockdown was imposed. However, the trains were soon discontinued due to poor patronage. The trains were equipped with all modern on-board facilities for ensuring a high level of comfort to the passengers, apart from infotainment and top-class food and beverages with train-hostesses.

The Mumbai-Goa Tejas train was introduced in 2017 to offer safety, better speed and aircraft-like luxury. Though the train has classy interiors, it does not have catering, food and train-hostesses.

The train has several passenger-friendly features such as WiFi facility, personalized LCD entertainment-cum-information screens with headphones, comfortable seats, modular bio-toilets, mobile charging and USB points for every seat, integrated Braille displays, toilet occupancy indicators, CCTV cameras, electronic passenger reservation chart and LED lighting.

