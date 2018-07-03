Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Mental Hai Kya to release on February 22, 2019

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's quirky movie Mental Hai Kya to release on February 22, 2019

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in the video

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao chose a retro look and a quirky video to announce that their film Mental Hai Kya will release on February 22 next year. In the video, the actors, dressed in a retro avatar, collide with each other and start questioning: "Mental hai kya (Are you mental)?"

They engage in a little argument, with Kangana asking: "Why are you colliding with me?" Rajkummar replies: "Not colliding right now... Mentals will collide on February 22, 2019." They shared the video and announcement on social media platforms.

Producer Ekta Kapoor too tweeted the video, and wrote: "There is a reason I keep seeing 2.22? Two mentals coming together on 22.2. 'Mental Hai Kya' releasing on February 22, 2019."

The duo who were last seen in the 2014 blockbuster Queen, and are now all set to be reunited for yet another ground-breaking film where they're set to play unusual and uncanny characters. The film written by Kanika Dhillon will be directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, national award-winning director for Telugu film, Bomelatta. Mental Hai Kya promises to be a young and edgy entertainer and it comes at a time when 'the different and the bizarre' are being celebrated.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS