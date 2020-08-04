Khuda Haafiz director Faruk Kabir: Developed the first draft from 15 newspaper articles

Director Faruk Kabir is busy giving finishing touches to Khuda Haafiz, headlined by Vidyut Jammwal. As we steal a few minutes from his jam-packed day for a chat, the filmmaker reveals that the story — which is inspired by a real-life incident in 2008 when a man set out to rescue his wife who was abducted and forced into human trafficking in the UAE — remained with him over the years.

"I had read a newspaper article about it in 2008, and it deeply moved me. I traced one of the journalists and did some research on my own. The first draft was developed from 15 newspaper articles and NGO research papers on human trafficking," recounts Kabir, who also tracked down the subject of the story. "I did not meet the lady, I don't know whether she is with her husband anymore. But I met the husband who became my muse. He felt he could trust me and opened up on a personal level."

Though the movie is inspired by real-life events, Kabir says he has fictionalised portions of the action drama. "Many characters, including those portrayed by Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka [Oberoi] and Annu Kapoor, are real. The characters played by Aahana Kumra and Shiv Pandit are loosely based on the cops who [investigated] the case," states the director, who developed the screenplay in 2018.

It was delightful for Kabir to shoot in Uzbekistan, a land that harbours a passionate love for Bollywood. "They love our music, movies and the legendary Raj Kapoor. They don't make many films, but they have an active theatre scene that stages plays of Anton Chekhov. We shot in challenging scenarios, and the locals helped us graciously," says Kabir.

