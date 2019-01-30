Landslide hits Jammu-Srinagar highway

national

"One-way traffic from Srinagar to Jammu will be allowed as soon as the landslide is cleared

Representational Image

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was hit by a landslide early on Wednesday in the Ramban district, a traffic official said. "An earlier landslide at Panthal was cleared to ensure smooth passage of one-way traffic on the highway. The other one hit at the Anokhi Fall.

"One-way traffic from Srinagar to Jammu will be allowed as soon as the landslide is cleared. "No traffic will be allowed in the opposite direction to avoid overcrowding," said the official.

After remaining closed for six days, the strategic highway was restored for one-way traffic on Monday. Over a dozen times in January the highway has remained closed due to snowfall and landslides.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever