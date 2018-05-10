Madrid Open: Grigor Dimitrov goes down to Milos Raonic

The World No. 24 will now go on to play Denis Shapovalov



Grigor Dimitrov

Third seed Grigor Dimitrov crashed out in the second round of the Madrid Open following a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 defeat to Milos Raonic. Canadian Raonic held his nerve in the decider to progress after a little over two hours. The World No. 24 will now go on to play Denis Shapovalov.

