Man shot dead in Delhi for making fun of dance moves

A dance instructor in his 20s was shot dead allegedly by an unidentified man after the victim made fun of his dance moves during a Valmiki Jayanti procession near Mandir Marg

A dance instructor in his 20s was shot dead allegedly by an unidentified man after the victim made fun of his dance moves during a Valmiki Jayanti procession near Mandir Marg, police said Friday. The deceased was identified as Avinash Sangwan, they said.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when Sangwan along with his friends was dancing during the procession.

Sangwan got into an argument with the accused after he made fun of his dance moves, a senior police officer said. The accused then took out a pistol and shot at Sangwan, killing him on the spot, he said. A case was registered in the matter and a probe was underway, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said.

Police said Sangwan was also carrying a knife with him. A video of the incident shot by one of the persons at the procession shows the victim dancing at the event. In the video, Sangwan is seen removing his T-shirt before falling down. Later, the people around him noticed a bullet injury his chest.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the DCP said. Based on the video, police have received the images of the accused. However, the accused was yet to identified and arrested in connection with the incident, the officer said.

Sangwan's friends were being questioned by police to establish the sequence of events, he added. According to a recent data by Delhi Police, 62 of the 337 killings (or 18.39 percent) reported till September 15 this year in the national capital took place due to sudden provocation over trivial issues.

