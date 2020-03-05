Mr Lele put on hold due to Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's date issues

Varun Dhawan and director Shashank Khaitan had kicked off the new year with the announcement of a new film, Mr Lele. The comedy, marking the duo's third collaboration after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), was scheduled to go on floors in the first week of March. However, mid-day has learnt that the makers have now decided to put the film — also featuring Janhvi Kapoor — on the backburner. Reason — the busy date diary of Dhawan and Kapoor.

Shashank Khaitan

A source reveals, "It was getting increasingly impossible to get combination dates of the two actors. In the next few weeks, Varun will get busy with Sriram Raghavan's biopic on Arun Khetrapal. On her part, Janhvi will kick off promotions for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl later this month, followed by a long schedule of Karan Johar's period drama, Takht. The two actors had gone to Khaitan's residence last week to find a way out, but the conversation came to naught. The film could be revived at a later point, but it has been called off for the time being."

