Mumbai: No lesson learnt from Kamala Mills tragedy? Killer eateries open abutting gas station

Fuel pump owner, Matunga residents up in arms over 'ticking time bomb' after two eateries that were shut down by civic body last month re-open



VJ Cafe and Mawali Bhai Dosa at Matunga

Can you imagine how much worse the Kamala Mills blaze could have been had there been a petrol pump next to it? It's a thought that crosses the minds of residents of Matunga's Mohandas Mansion daily. They live right next to two illegal restaurants that are operating barely 10 feet from the CNG compressor unit at the local fuel station. Even the smallest of grease fires could end up sparking a massive explosion, as the kitchen wall literally touches the petrol pump's wall.



BJP MLC Prasad Lad cuts the ribbon at the eateries on Sunday

VJ Cafe and Mawali Bhai Dosa are sandwiched right between the residential building, Mohandas Mansion, and a Bharat Petroleum fuel station. The residents of Mohandas Mansion fear they are sitting on a ticking time bomb — the kitchen wall at VJ Cafe is the only thing standing between the flames from the stove and the highly inflammable CNG compressor unit just a few metres away.



The rear of the cafe abutting the CNG compressor unit. Pics/Sameer Markande

After the Kamala Mills tragedy killed 14 people in December 2017, the twin restaurants were among hundreds that shut down following a BMC drive against unauthorised construction. Matunga locals heaved a sigh of relief; not only would the footpath finally be free of tables and chairs, but they were finally free of fear.



The CNG compressor unit is at the back of the petrol pump, which shares wall space with the kitchen of VJ Cafe (red wall)

But their happiness was short-lived. On March 14, the residents noticed that the restaurants had quietly started operating again. When mid-day visited the spot last evening, both eateries were open. Staffers and residents said that they had even been inaugurated that evening by BJP MLC Prasad Lad.



VJ Cafe and Mawali Bhai Dosa are sandwiched between Mohandas Mansion on the right, and the petrol pump on the left

One of the residents said, "After the Kamala Mills fire, both eateries were shut for almost a month. But they opened again, a few days ago. They are not only unsafe, but are also a big nuisance to residents and pedestrians. Both restaurants block the footpath and the entrance to our building with chairs and tables. We filed several complaints, but they have opened yet again."

Pump owner afraid

The building's residents are not the only ones who are worried. Moreover, Chetan Modi, who runs the petrol pump, had also written to municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta on March 10, pointing out the illegality of the eateries and the fire risk they posed to the locality.

Speaking to mid-day, Modi said, "I don't want another Kamala Mills-like tragedy to happen here. VJ Cafe is a ground-plus-one structure, and they cook on the ground floor. Their wall is almost touching the CNG compressor. If a fire starts due to the open flames in the kitchen, it will be a total catastrophe. The BMC should demolish this place."

BMC struck twice

Following these complaints, local BJP corporator Nehal Shah raised the issue with the local ward office. Shah said, "Mawali Bhai Dosa was running without a health licence or fire NOC. The cafe had a licence to serve ready food, but not to cook and fry there. I have photos and videos of the cooking happening there. They also illegally serve food on the first floor.This place is a disaster waiting to happen, as there aren't even any fire exits."

BMC ward officials confirmed that both food joints are unauthorised. They were converted from sugarcane juice centre to full-fledged eateries without the requisite permits. Officials added that they had already taken action against the establishments twice.

Keshav Ubale, assistant municipal commissioner of F-North ward, said, "Both the food joints have been constructed in the open space compulsorily required outside Mohandas Mansion. When we came to know about this, we had issued a notice six months back to the owner under Section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act. We had planned a demolition as well, but they got a stay from court."

Ubale added, "The health licence of both places have also been suspended. They were shut for the last one month. But on March 14, we found out that they have opened again. The very next day, we seized all the articles used to restart the eateries." But even this did not stop the owner from resuming operations. Ubale told mid-day that the BMC expects the stay order to be vacated soon, after which they will demolish the structures.

The other side

Vaibhav Jain, owner of VJ Cafe and Mawali Bhai Dosa, denied the allegations. He even claimed that BMC took action against his eateries for a different reason. "There is no illegality, as all licences and fire NOCs are in place. There are separate fire exits as per the fire safety. There was BMC action against us since we had put tables and chairs on the footpath. As for illegal construction, the BMC issued a notice for the height of VJ Cafe, and we got a stay order from court." He further claimed, "The petrol pump is more than 100 metres away from the restaurants." Asked why his restaurant was shut after BMC's action, he said, "VJ Cafe was shut for few days since we were changing equipment. Mawali Dosa was shut since it had no chef."

'I didn't inaugurate it'

BJP MLC Prasad Lad denied inaugurating the eateries. "I went there to eat with my family. This place had already opened a week ago, so there was no question of an inauguration by me. Also, they staffers showed me their licences."However, mid-day has accessed pictures that show Lad cutting a ribbon at the eateries, and being felicitated with a bouquet on Sunday. To this, he said, "They gave me the bouquet as a courtesy, and not as part of an inauguration. I will not endorse any kind of illegal activity. If at all it is illegal, then it should be demolished immediately."

Also Read: Mumbai: Fire officials may inspect restaurants, hotels at night

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates