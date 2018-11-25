Mumbai's Hanagavadi claims 10-wicket match haul

cricket

Hanagavadi, 22, said he was unhappy after his poor show in the previous match, but managed to recover and excel here thanks to Mumbai U-23 coach and former India U-19 skipper Amit Pagnis

Kruthik Hanagavadi at the MCA-BKC ground on Saturday. Pic/Prakash Parsekar

Mumbai U-23 speedster Kruthik Hanagavadi's 5-49 helped dismiss Punjab for 163 in the second essay of their CK Nayudu Trophy match at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla Complex ground on Saturday. The fifer took Hanagavadi's overall match haul to 10-151, as he overcame his disappointing show in the previous match against Saurashtra last week at the Wankhede where he managed to take just one wicket.

On the fourth and final day today, Mumbai, currently on 128 for two, need another 245 runs for victory, with opener Bhupen Lalwani (43 not out) and nightwatchman Hanagavadi, who is yet to open his account, at the crease. After electing to bat, Punjab posted 345 in the first innings. In reply, Mumbai were bundled out for 136.

"Amit sir has been very supportive. After the last match, he told me that he was sure I would come good in the next games. His encouragement has helped me give my best in this match," Hanagavadi, who made his Mumbai U-23 debut with four scalps against Rajasthan at Jaipur earlier this month, told mid-day on Saturday. Hanagavadi is now hoping he can deliver with the bat. "I will try to bat as long as possible and provide a stand to our specialist batsmen. Hopefully, we will pull off a win," he signed off.

