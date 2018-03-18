North, South Korean Presidents congratulate Chinese counterpart on re-election

Moon Jae In and Kim Jong-un the Presidents of South Korea and North Korea respectively on Saturday congratulated their Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on his re-election as the President



Moon Jae In and Kim Jong-un the Presidents of South Korea and North Korea respectively on Saturday congratulated their Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on his re-election as the President. South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he wishes that under Jinping's leadership, China makes a greater contribution to peace and development in Northeast Asia and the world at large, Xinhua News Agency quoted Moon as saying.

Jinping was unanimously elected as the President at the ongoing session of the 13th National People's Congress making way for his second term in the office. He was also elected as the chairman of the Central Military Commission. Further, the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un said he wishes that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) with Xi at the core, the Chinese people will make greater achievements in the construction of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Earlier on March 11, the National People's Congress passed a constitutional amendment to remove any term limits enabling Xi Jinping to hold presidential office well beyond 2023. The Chinese legislature gave a near-unanimous approval to the sweeping changes, with 2,958 votes in favour, and only two votes in against.

