Pankaj Tripathi draws inspiration from Govinda for dance number in Shakeela biopic

bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi draws inspiration from Govinda for the shoot with of a dance number in Richa Chadha-starrer Shakeela biopic

Pankaj Tripathi and Govinda

The first schedule of Shakeela behind him, Pankaj Tripathi is looking forward to kicking off the second leg of the shoot with a dance number. The Richa Chadha-starrer biopic sees the actor play a South superstar from the '90s. While he will be sporting over-the-top outfits that reflect the style prevalent in the South film industry during the decade, Tripathi says he will turn to Bollywood star Govinda for inspiration for his currently untitled dance song.

The actor, who is currently rehearsing for the song, tells mid-day, "During my school days, I would watch Govinda's films because I was a fan of his style. My favourite actors from the '90s were Sanju baba [Sanjay Dutt], Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Govinda. Though I haven't imitated his steps for the song, I have re-imagined them in my own way."

The track, we learn, is a peppy melody that serves as Tripathi's introduction in the film. It is expected to be shot against a poolside setting. Known for his restrained acts in films, Tripathi says the larger-than-life character that he portrays in the Indrajit Lankesh-directed biopic serves as a refreshing change of pace.

