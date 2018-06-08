Pooja Banerjee to play heartbroken girl in show

Dil Hi Toh Hai will premiere soon on Sony Entertainment Television

Pooja Banerjee

Actress Pooja Banerjee is set to essay the role of a "heartbroken girl", Aarohi, who is in love with the lead character Rithwik Noon (actor Karan Kundra) of the show "Dil Hi Toh Hai". "In my previous shows, I have always played strong roles but never got a chance to portray the character of a heartbroken girl who is madly in love with someone. I am delighted that 'Dil Hi Toh Hai' is giving me an opportunity to perform such a different role," Pooja said in a statement.

"I am enjoying the freedom to experiment with my look and clothes as Aarohi is a classy girl. I was in Indonesia when I got a call from the production house and because Balaji (Telefilms) is like my family, I didn't have to think twice to say yes to them that too without questioning them about the script or my character," added the "Chandrakanta" actress. "Dil Hi Toh Hai" will premiere soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

