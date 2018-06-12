Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make hand-in-hand appearance at family wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are creating a storm on social media with their joint appearance at Jonas' cousin's wedding in New Jersey

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra enter hand-in-hand at his cousin's wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become the talk of the town as rumours of the two dating each other are getting cemented day-by-day. What began as posting lovey-dovey posts on social media and comments, has now reached the stage, where the alleged couple is making appearances together.

It was at singer Nick Jonas' cousin Rachel Tamburelli's wedding in Atlantic City, US on Saturday that Priyanka Chopra had accompanied him. She walked in as his date at the fete. They were spotted enjoying together as they both were glowing in their decked up avatar. While the 25-year-old singer opted for a formal suit, Priyanka (35) was glittering in her all-gold ensemble.

Apparently, Priyanka Chopra has already met Nick's parents and was seen interacting with them at the wedding function. The lady was also seen at the brunch party held the following day after the wedding. She was seen laughing her heart out and having a time of her life at the brunch party in a floral dress.

Priyanka met Nick in 2017 at the MET Gala event and ever since talks about their closeness have started emerging.

In the past, Nick has been linked with lingerie model Georgia Fowler, supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Miley Cyrus. Now, PeeCee is his closest pal.

Also Read: Flirting Up A Storm Online! Priyanka Chopra Comments On Nick Jonas' Video

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates