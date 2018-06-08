Flirting up a storm online! Priyanka Chopra comments on Nick Jonas' video

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra seem to be going strong!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' PDA continues on social media. Yesterday, the American singer shared a video with a koala bear at Tarongo Zoo, Sydney, Australia. In the video, Nick is seen imitating the bear.

PeeCee commented on Nick's post stating, "Who is cuter? Lol." Nick, 25, and Priyanka Chopra, 35, seem to be going strong. Is it really love or a time pass relationship?

A day after pictures of Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas went viral fuelling rumours that they were dating, Hollywood has been closely watching the two. American gossip mags and news portals have been revealing details of this new relationship even though Priyanka, 35, is a decade older to Nick. A news report said, "It's a good match and they are both interested in each other... they were sitting closely on a yacht and both just seemed super happy. These vital signs only point to a yes, which means there can't be any denial that the couple is seeing each other."

In the past, Nick has been linked with lingerie model Georgia Fowler, supermodel Gigi Hadid and and singer Miley Cyrus. Now, PeeCee is his closest pal.

