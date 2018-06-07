Quantico writer Sharbari Ahmed: Hindu nationalists not exempt from criticism

After Priyanka Chopra's show draws ire for depicting Indians as anti-social elements, Quantico writer Sharbari Ahmed says fans' reaction rooted in bias



Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra found herself facing flak from Indian fans after the latest episode of her American crime thriller, Quantico, went on air over the weekend. Netizens went into a tizzy after the episode, titled The Blood Of Romeo, showed Indian nationalists plotting an attack in Manhattan with the ulterior motive of blaming it on Pakistan. Though Chopra maintained a dignified silence following the backlash, Sharbari Ahmed, one of the writers of the first two seasons, is appalled at the impassioned reaction of the Indian audience.

Taking up for Priyanka Chopra, with whom she has worked closely over the years, she says, "Priyanka is a smart woman. I doubt she would be involved if the episode was offensive. ABC [the producers] would be sensitive to that as well. It is absurd that there is such an uproar about a fictional show."



Sharbari Ahmed

The Bangladeshi-American author — the brains behind the characters of the twin Muslim FBI agents, Nimah and Raina Amin, on the show — adds that one should be skeptical of the wave of nationalism that has swept the country. "I haven't seen the episode, but the swift reaction indicates the state of mind that India is in. It is so similar to the absurd reaction they had to Padmaavat. The idea of nationalism in itself is taking on a problematic colour. It says essentially that I am better than you, my culture and beliefs are superior to yours."

Ahmed calls out the deep-rooted bias in the Indian audience as she says, "Hindu nationalists are not exempt from criticism. Of course, no one had a problem when there were Muslim terrorists on season one! The nationalist groups — be it Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist — take things too personally. The world we are living in is a bit scary."

