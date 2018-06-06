Arjun Rampal rubbishes rumours of dating Serbian dancer Natasa Stankovic

As per latest reports, after his divorce with wife Mehr Jesia, actor Arjun Rampal has found a new friend in Serbian dancer Natasa Stankovic. However, he has refuted the news



Arjun Rampal and Natasa Stankovic

A few days ago, actor Arjun Rampal and wife Mehr Jesia called off their 20-year long relationship. They stated saying it's a decision taken mutually. Although the ex-couple did not mention any particular reason for their marriage falling off, there were rumours that Mehr was uncomfortable with Arjun's alleged closeness to Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Recently, a few reports stated that the Daddy actor has found solace in Natasa Stankovic. However, the actor has refuted the news through his Instagram post. In the post shared on an early Wednesday morning, Arjun Rampal wrote, "Some mornings start with freshly brewed coffee, others with freshly stirred link ups! Right now it’s just my cuppa and me ... #newstome (sic)."

Natasa had done a special number titled, 'Dance Dance' in Rampal's film, Daddy and has also appeared in the popular track, DJ Vale Babu by Badshah. She was first spotted doing a track in Prakash Jha's film Satyagraha and has also been the face of several ads. Natasa was last seen in Fukrey Returns' Mehbooba song.

The statement issued by the ex-couple, Arjun and Mehr after their divorce reads: "After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey."

Also Read: Arjun Rampal-Mehr Jesia Split: Here's Why Planning Your Divorce Saves You From Heartache In Long Run

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates