Rajnath Singh to attend Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary events in Lucknow

Dec 20, 2018, 15:45 IST | PTI

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Lucknow from December 23 during which he will attend various programmes including the birth anniversary celebrations of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

On the first day of his visit, Singh will attend the 114th foundation day of King George's Medical University at Scientific Convention Centre after which he will participate in the 'Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman', an awards ceremony, at Gomti Nagar in the state capital, as per an official release.

On the same day, he will attend the closing ceremony of 'Yuva Kumbh' at Manyavar Kanshiram Smarak Sthal, Ashiyana.

On the second day of his visit, Singh will attend a programme at the statue of Awanti Bai near the BJP office and will later attend a Kavi Sammelan 'Ek Sham Atal Ke Naam', it said.

On the last day of the visit, Singh will be present at the birth anniversary programme of Vajpayee at Kudiya Ghat in the Chowk area of old city.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Vajpayee represented Lucknow in the 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th Lok Sabha from 1991 to 2009.

