Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 may not be able to open well at the box-office and this is the reason

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

As the country is hit by mass protests all across, every segment of the society is impacted by the prevailing law and order situation. From flights getting cancelled, highways jammed to colleges struck, the Citizenship Amendment Act unrest has engulfed the entire nation.

Going by this trend, the latest that seems to have joined this affected brigade is Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 which is also most likely to get some hit on its collections, due to the prevailing situation and protests.

Considering the turmoil with the CAA protests, the prohibitory orders like section 144 in certain areas over the citizens would cut down the footfall coming to theatres for Dabangg 3 that released today, to an extent.

The Salman Khan starrer, Dabangg 3 was set for a 30 crores big day one opening as per the trade estimate but may now bear an erosion of 7-10 crores straight at the box office, owing to the unrest across the country. The theatres would have much lower turnout than expected for a film like this, public transport to reach theatres will be an issue as well and all this is likely to affect the box office collection, eventually.

It is not just the metropolitan cities like New Delhi and Mumbai but also, Lucknow and Jaipur which are burning and could affect its collections at the box office. Certainly, the ongoing CAA protests are having an adverse effect on Bollywood and Dabangg 3 will probably be one of its hits.

Earlier also, promotions and the film's press shows, which were to be organised by the makers were cancelled and shifted to a later day due to the CAA protest held in Mumbai. The excitement for the film has been on an all-time high where the fan frenzy has been real to witness Salman's extravaganza on-screen but CAA protests have certainly disrupted the usual fervour around a Salman Khan release.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates