Sanjana Sanghi gets emotional during the dubbing of Dil Bechara

Actress Sanjana Sanghi will be seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the very famous novel The Fault In Our Stars written by John Green and the actress will be seen playing Shailene Woodly's character. We all remember the novel as the celebration of life and love of two young adults suffering from cancer, and playing such an emotionally complex character on the screen in the debut film definitely wouldn't have been a cakewalk.

The actress who had been applauded by the whole set along with director Mukesh Chabbra for pulling off one of the most pivotal and emotional scenes of the film got nostalgic with moist eyes while revisiting the same during the dub. She stated, "A mic, a dark-soundproof studio, and visuals of your debut film. Transported into moments and emotions so deep, that I was afraid of being able to step out of. But in that vulnerability lay all the satisfaction."

The actress hails from Delhi and had entered Bollywood at a very young age of 14 with Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar in which she played Nargis Fakri's younger sister. This film paved the way for many TV commercials for her and slowly, the young girl became a household name.

She was recently in news for her inspiring talk on Unboxing Fears. She spoke about her fear of being told what you can and cannot be and how she came out of it.

