Sara Ali Khan receives a roaring response from fans in Delhi!

Sara Ali Khan, who recently made her debut with Kedarnath has been receiving a roaring response from fans across the nation. The actress was thronged by her fans as she visited a mall in Delhi.

Bollywood's most promising debut in recent times, Sara Ali Khan has been winning hearts with her first outing in the film industry Kedarnath. The young actress recently visited the DLF mall in Delhi where she was thronged by her fans cheering for her.

Donning an ethnic attire, Sara Ali Khan looked ravishing in a golden outfit as she interacted with her fans. The actress was left overwhelmed by the immense love showered on her by the fans.

A male fan also took to stage to croon the song 'Lag Ja Gale' which is a significant part of her debut film Kedarnath.

Recently, the actress also visited a college in Mumbai where she was greeted with immense love by her young fans.



In a very short span of time, Sara Ali Khan has gained an incredible fanbase amongst the youngsters after her debut performance in Kedarnath received an exceptional response.



Now, Sara Ali Khan is all set for her second release of the year with Simmba. After Kedarnath, there is tremendous excitement to witness the young actress in an all new avatar, the anticipation has just doubled up after the recently released song Aankh Maarey.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Becomes The Heartthrob Of The Youngsters!