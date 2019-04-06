Shefali Shah: Director's job not an extracurricular activity

bollywood

Television shows, short films, feature films, theatre and web series - Shefali Shah has dabbled in different mediums and is reluctant to don the director's hat. She thinks the director's job comes with huge responsibilities

National Award-winning actress Shefali Shah had written a love story a few years ago and also wanted to don the director's hat for it. But she feels that a director's job means a lot of responsibilities and that it can't be done just to "suffice your need for an extracurricular activity".

"Yes, I do want to. It would be for a film and I think I know what it is. But being a director is a lot of responsibility. I can't just take off and say 'Oh! I feel like directing today'. It is so many people's hard work on your shoulders. So you have to be sure of what you are doing out there. It can't be done just to suffice your need for an extra-curricular activity," Shefali told IANS here.

"Maybe the other way to look at it is that you have to take the plunge. If you don't, you might never be able to do it," she added. Asked about the story, she shared: "There is a script. It's a love story." Initially, she wanted to even act in it.

"I don't think I can do both. Also, I had written it a couple of years ago. So, I don't know if I will fit into it anymore," said the actress, who is in her 40s, and added: "But it's not an 18-year-old woman's story."

What about launching her sons in her film? "No, they don't want to act. They are both trained to be footballers. The interesting part is that my father used to play for India," said the 'Monsoon Wedding' actress.

While she is yet to get on with the film, she is currently enjoying the success of her web series 'Delhi Crime', helmed by Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta. Shefali donned the uniform to play Vartika Chaturvedi, based on Chhaya Sharma, former Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi) who led a team to solve the Nirbhaya rape case.

"When we were rehearsing, I was wearing my track pants. Everyone was doing their own thing. Later, when I walked in wearing my uniform, people moved away. I walked taller. There's a sense of pride that comes with the uniform. The last day I wore it, it really broke my heart," said the 'Aarohan' actress.

She will be wearing it again for the second season of 'Delhi Crime', which will return with a new case.

