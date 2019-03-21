Soundarya Sharma: Bollywood films are patriarchal

bollywood

Soundarya Sharma says Bollywood films are patriarchal but times are changing as women-centric films are now taking over

Soundarya Sharma

Actress Soundarya Sharma says Bollywood films are patriarchal but times are changing as women-centric films are now taking over. Talking about films being male-dominated, Soundarya told IANS here: "Of course, yes. I have only done one film. In my movie, I was the lead and the hero but, yes, if you see all over the film (industry) it is the hero who is leading. That is in the mindset."

Soundarya, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Anupam Kher starrer "Ranchi Diaries", says women-centric films have been a game-changer.

"But in today's time, with content driven and women-centric films taking over, I think the time is changing..." she added.

The actress was here to walk for designer Charu Parashar at the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week.

