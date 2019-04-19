Stay away from Indian elections, we don't need your advice: Ram Madhav on Imran Khan

national

Earlier, Khan had reportedly said that "there might be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins the upcoming elections"

Ram Madhav

New Delhi: Backing Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's theory that Congress might be plotting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said it would be "better that Imran Khan keeps off Indian elections".

Speaking to ANI, Madhav said: "Who will be the prime minister of India will be decided by the people of India. We are wise enough; we don't need advisers from across the border. When we come back to power, we know how to deal with our neighbours. We don't need advisers or suggestions from across the border."

Sitharaman had told ANI that she believes that Khan's statement on peace talks between the neighbours and resolution to the Kashmir issue would be a possibility if BJP is voted back to power, as merely a ploy by the Congress to oust PM Modi-led government.

Earlier, Khan had reportedly said that "there might be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins the upcoming elections".

Responding to a question on whether there is a deliberate attempt to politicise the country's armed forces, Madhav said, "We are doing so. It is the Opposition which is trying to gain political or electoral mileage by invoking the Balakot issue and raising doubts about our Army's actions.

"They are not questioning the government but the very credentials of the Army itself," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates