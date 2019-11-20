Tanishaa Mukerji, Siddhanth Kapoor to star in Khabees
Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji, who was away from the silver screen for a long time, on Wednesday announced her next film, titled Khabees
Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji, who was away from the silver screen for a long time, on Wednesday announced her next film, titled Khabees. Directed by Sarim Momin, the film also features Siddhanth Kapoor.
"Hey everyone ! Super excited to announce my next, titled 'Khabees', a new genre of thriller," she wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Hey everyone !!! Super excited to announce my next, titled '#KHABEES', a new genre of Thriller. In proud association with The Production Headquarters (UK).Produced by #MohaanNadaar Directed by #SarimMomin. The journey begins!!! ðð @themustafab @tanishaamukerji @bharatdabholkar @siddhanthkapoor @chiragnb @aradhana_dhawan @tphquk @sarim197 @ketkipanditmehta_ @rhea.jpg_ @vpkaranjkar @aradhanajagota
Apart from Khabees, Tanishaa will also be seen in Code Name Abdul, which revolves around a secret mission given to RAW. Tanishaa gets top billing in the film that also has budding actor Akku Kulhari.
Tanishaa earlier featured in films like Neal N Nikki and Tango Charlie.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Bigg Boss 13 Highlights: Spat between Sidharth and Asim continues, Team Paras wins Swayamvar task