MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Tanishaa Mukerji, Siddhanth Kapoor to star in Khabees

Published: Nov 20, 2019, 15:23 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji, who was away from the silver screen for a long time, on Wednesday announced her next film, titled Khabees

Khabees poster. Image courtesy: Instagram/@tanishaamukerji
Khabees poster. Image courtesy: Instagram/@tanishaamukerji

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji, who was away from the silver screen for a long time, on Wednesday announced her next film, titled Khabees. Directed by Sarim Momin, the film also features Siddhanth Kapoor.

"Hey everyone ! Super excited to announce my next, titled 'Khabees', a new genre of thriller," she wrote on Instagram.

Apart from Khabees, Tanishaa will also be seen in Code Name Abdul, which revolves around a secret mission given to RAW. Tanishaa gets top billing in the film that also has budding actor Akku Kulhari.

Tanishaa earlier featured in films like Neal N Nikki and Tango Charlie.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

tanishaa mukerjibollywood news

Bigg Boss 13 Highlights: Spat between Sidharth and Asim continues, Team Paras wins Swayamvar task

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK