Tanushree Dutta wasn't molested, says Horn OK Pleassss producer

bollywood

In the application submitted before the Oshiwara police station, Siddiqui stated that the matter had already been investigated by the Goregaon police. He further said Tanushree was not molested and is now raking up the issue for publicity

Tanushree Dutta

Horn 'OK' Pleassss producer Samee Siddiqui on Monday submitted an application as his response to the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar row. In the application submitted before the Oshiwara police station, Siddiqui stated that the matter had already been investigated by the Goregaon police. He further said Tanushree was not molested and is now raking up the issue for publicity.

The 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' actor has alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of the film in 2008. She accused him of harassing her while shooting for a special dance number in the movie and also stated that Bollywood dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya teamed up against her. Patekar, however, refuted these allegations and said that "a lie will remain a lie." He also slapped a legal notice against Tanushree.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever