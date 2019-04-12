Toll in CSMT bridge collapse rises to seven

national

A woman who had sustained severe head injuries, died on Wednesday

The 40-year-old foot over-bridge connected CSMT to BT Lane. File pic

Almost a month on, a 57-year-old resident of Vashi succumbed to her injuries sustained in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) bridge collapse, at MGM hospital on Wednesday. The toll in the Himalaya bridge collapse is now seven. Nanda Kadam had sustained severe injuries to her head. On Wednesday evening, she developed health complications and died at 8.27pm.

The 40-year-old foot over-bridge, which connected the busy railway station to BT Lane, had fallen on the evening of March 14. According to a BMC official, around 30 people injured in the incident, are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the city.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research has written to the BMC commissioner seeking a public apology from the officials responsible for the accident. Three persons, including two civic engineers, have been arrested in connection with the incident. They are assistant engineer S F Kakulte, executive engineer A R Patil and Neeraj Kumar Desai, whose firm had done the structural audit of the bridge.

S O Kori, former chief engineer, R B Tare, former deputy chief engineer, and executive engineer A I Engineer have also been held responsible. After the bridge collapse, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) decided to conduct structural audits of its flyovers in Mumbai, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has asked its engineering department officials to visit the bridges/FOBs in its jurisdiction for an inspection.

