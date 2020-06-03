Top Mumbai hospitals violate rules in COVID-19 beds

After some top city hospitals were found violating the directives regarding making 80 per cent beds available to COVID-19 patients, CM Uddhav Thackeray asked BMC to deploy its officials to ensure that the affected are treated without any delay in such charitable hospitals.

The cabinet decided this on Tuesday and also approved a proposal to cover all COVID patients under the state's Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojna.

On Monday night, Health Minister Rajesh Tope made surprise visits to some of the city's private hospitals where he found violations of the government directives.

According to official information, Bombay Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Hinduja Hospital and Lilavati Hospital were given show-cause notices by State Health Services Guarantee Society.

A government press statement said that the private hospitals were rejecting admission saying that the 80 per cent reserved beds were fully occupied. The hospitals didn't have information on beds available despite having 50 per cent (of approved beds) vacant. They didn't display the rates approved by the government, the statement added.

"We had received complaints and hence Mr Tope started visiting hospitals between 10 pm (Monday) and 2 am (Tuesday)," said the health minister's office.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news