Tulsi lake reaches full storage capacity, but total water level touches only 33 per cent

Tulsi lake, the smallest among the seven that provide water to Mumbai, overflowed on Monday afternoon. Last year it had started overflowing on July 12.

Tulsi has half the total water storage capacity as compared to other lakes. Hence, although it has reached full storage capacity, the overall water level in the city is merely 33 per cent. Last year, the lakes had filled up to 75 per cent by July 28.

The total storage capacity of all seven lakes is 14.47 million litres and the city gets 3,850 million litres of water every day. Tulsi, which is situated in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, has a capacity of 8,046 million litres of water. In 2018, it had started overflowing on July 9.

The water overflowing from Tulsi accumulates in Vihar, another lake in the city with 27,698 million litres storage capacity. Vihar filled up to 63 per cent on Tuesday. While the civic body has not imposed a water cut in the city yet, there may be one if the situation does not improve.

14.47

Total storage capacity of the 7 lakes in million litres

4.73

Current water stock in million litres

