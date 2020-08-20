Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No. 1 to directly arrive on OTT?

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic that resulted in the worldwide lockdown earlier in March this year, a lot of the Bollywood films, some of them being the big ticket extravaganzas, were announced to arrive directly on the OTT platform. Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 being three of them.

A lot of other films that were planned to release theatrically made their way to these streaming platforms. And Bollywood Hungama now reports that David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, which was planned for a May 1 release this year on the occasion of Labour Day; could now arrive on Amazon Prime Video on the eve of Diwali.

A source close to the film told the portal, "The idea was to hold back for a theatrical release, but in current times, there is no clarity on reopening of cinema halls, and hence, they took the tough call of opting for a direct to digital release. The team feels that Diwali is the ideal time to get the family audiences glued onto their television and laptop screens to collectively enjoy the comic caper."

The source also talked about how this comedy has fetched the third-highest amount on the OTT platform owning to the leading man's stardom. It said, "After Laxmmi Bomb and Bhuj, it's Coolie No. 1 that has fetched the maximum money, reconsolidating Varun Dhawan's star power and the film's anticipation among the audience. It's a shocking decision, but the team was left with no other option as the future of cinema halls looks bleak at the moment."

