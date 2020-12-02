Watchdog must to stop Oshiwara mangrove burning

A couple of days ago, this newspaper gave thumbs up to a proposal for a mangrove safari, touted by activists and locals in the Uran area. The safari, we reasoned will give people who have never seen mangroves and only read about them and their destruction, a chance to go and see them in an organised and educative way.

We see though that the see-saw battle, a race to save mangroves and those intent on destroying them, continues. The mangroves on the periphery of Oshiwara and Lokhandwala in Andheri have offered soothing, green comfort for residents in that belt. Now, locals have been witnessing thick, black smoke emanating from deep within the greenery. Those living there say garbage is being burnt there and this is the reason for the smoke. The problem has unfortunately been on for years but now residents are witnessing an increase in the burning.

We need a watchdog authority to take cognisance of this and step in to nab and penalise those burning garbage here. A number of signboards warning against such activity and stiff fines are one way in at least the first step to deter offenders can be taken.

The second vital aspect is education about the natural benefits and value of the mangrove cover. This can be explained in signboards at locations. While one may be naive to think that this will stop those with intent to burn, even if it makes one or two people change their mind, or plants a seed of ecological awareness in their minds, these will not be in vain.

Let authorities sit together and take the war for mangrove preservation to another level. Conniving corporates joining in destruction for gains should be dealt with ruthlessly. We need to go up a notch when it comes to this.

