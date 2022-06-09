Make way for the Best visual learning app for CBSE, GSEB, “JOTOBOTO.”

The best English learning platform available online with the best animation and visuals has garnered massive headlines already.

It is so astounding to know and learn about all those people and professionals who believe in going beyond doing the usual and the conventional. These professionals and entrepreneurs make sure to cross boundaries in order to reach their highest potential and highest realms of success, but most importantly, to add more value to the lives of others through all that they offer through their brands and businesses. Topping the list is one such incredible mind, the founder and mentor of a massively growing e-learning platform, JOTOBOTO, named Jacqueline Chinai, who believed in her vision to better the learning scene in India with an incredible online platform and today has turned this idea into a reality offering the best English and Social Science e-learning experience for students of CBSE and GSEB.

Very few brands and businesses have thrilled people worldwide by offering something that cannot be found anywhere else. JOTOBOTO effortlessly makes its mark as one such digital platform in the education sector that not only focuses on providing students with the best of courses and learning material taught by the best of teachers and tutors but also on providing education to students through an unconventional way based on animation and visuals. The clear aim of the founder here is to offer students a one-of-a-kind learning experience in English and Social Science that can strengthen their basics while helping them learn in an entertaining way, where things become easy to grasp with the help of meaningful videos and visuals.

JOTOBOTO helps students learn the curriculum in a very fun way, where they cover each and every topic through appealing videos, making everything convenient and easy for them to learn through their smart devices with just a few clicks. Jacqueline Chinai, who holds 35 years of experience teaching English and Social Science, highlights how, through stories and excellent narration of every lesson, the team helps students grasp the core of the chapter, making learning fun and exciting for them.

Students can even check out their website, WWW.JOTOBOTO.COM, to get a free demo.