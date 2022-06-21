This week’s for music

As World Music Week begins, we’ve curated some of the best performances in the city to sate every kind of musical taste

Singer KK

In 1982, the French ministry of culture started the tradition of celebrating music all day for a week in Paris. The celebrations would last a week starting from June 21, the first day of the summer solstice. Forty years later, the tradition has been imbibed by different cities around the world, Mumbai included, to create a week-long fest for performing musicians.Check out the best on offer.

A tribute to KK

For his fans panning pop and Bollywood music, the loss of singer KK has been personal. From Pal to Yaaron, the singer personified nostalgia for the millennial generation. This venue will host a special tribute to the recently departed singer where Cirkle will perform a 60-minute special set of his best hits alongside several of their most popular mash-ups.

On: June 21; 8 pm

At: The Finch, Shah Industrial Estate, Marol, Andheri East.

Log on to: @TheFinchIndia on Facebook

Cost: Rs 499

Stairway to heaven



Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin at a gig. Pic Courtesy/Getty Images

Go retro all the way with Adagio’s special Thursday vinyl night. Join fellow Zep fans as they chill around listening to a vinyl edition of the iconic Led Zeppelin IV album with classics such as Stairway to heaven, When the levee breaks and Rock and roll.

On: June 23; 8 pm onwards

At: Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, 237 B, Chapel Road, Bandra West.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 300

Rock to the ’80s and ’90s

You cannot go wrong with an evening spent listening to Abba, Pink or Gloria Gaynor. The quintet of Petula and the No Strings Attached will throw back to music from the 1970s to 1990s with retro-pop, rock and Bollywood thrown in for good measure. Brush up on the lyrics if you’d like to join the chorus.

On: June 24; 9.30 pm onwards

At: The Stables, Peninsula Red Pine Hotel, Marol, Andheri East.

Log on to: @TheStablesIndia

On: Facebook

Call: 9619122683

Cost: Rs 300

Tripling up on the beats



Darshan Doshi

The drums of Darshan Doshi will team up with the Hashbass on the bass, while Rickraj Nath will lead with the guitars at antiSOCIAL to kick off the World Music Day celebrations. Doshi is a familiar name for any true-blue Bollywood fan through his work with AR Rahman, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Amit Trivedi. The event will also witness contemporary vocalist Isheeta Chakrvarty and saxophonist Harsh Bhavsar join in on the fun.

On: June 21; 8 pm onwards

At: antiSOCIAL, Mathuradas Mill compound, Lower Parel

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 300

Keeping jazz live

If Bollywood is not your cuppa, head over to this Bandra venue to catch a whiff of rarefied jazz and blues with the Shirish Malhotra Quartet. A multi-instrumentalist, Malhotra is joined by Adrian D’Souza (drums), Akshay Dwivedi (double bass) and Aki Spadaro (keys) for an evening of musical memories.

On: June 22; 9 pm onwards

At: Bonobo – Bar.Love.Food, Kenilworth Mall, Bandra West.

Log on to: @BonoboBandra

On: Facebook

Call: 9619930030 for details

Delhi blues



Sushant Thakur at a performance

Sushant Thakur-led Big Bang Blues takes the stage at Andheri this weekend. The group was recently awarded the Best Blues Song for Slow is the tide at the India Independent Music Awards. They will also launch their first song since the pandemic, Love of a mother, at the event.

On: June 25; 9.30 pm onwards

At: The Stables, Peninsula Red Pine Hotel, Andheri East.

Log on to: @TheBigBangBlues on Instagram

Cost: Rs 300