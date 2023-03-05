Strong legal action would be taken: CM Stalin on rumours of attack on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin attended Communist Leader P Manickam's closing ceremony of the Centenary celebration at Chennai on Saturday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. File Pic

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday warned "whoever tries to spoil the law and order situation in the state, a strong legal action would be taken" following rumours that migrant workers are being attacked in the Tamil Nadu, adding that "Few people attempt to spread violence for political benefits".

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Centenary celebrations of communist leader P Manickam, CM Stalin said, "Whoever tries to spoil the law and order situation, however tall they may be, strong legal action would be taken against them".

"Few people attempt to spread violence for political benefits. I even spoke to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in this regard," Stalin added.

CM Stalin attended Communist Leader P Manickam's closing ceremony of the Centenary celebration at Chennai on Saturday.

Also Read: Bihar workers are our workers: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin tells Nitish Kumar

M K Stalin said, "To run their life and to save their family, Bihar Migrant Labourers are working here in Tamil Nadu"

Stain said that in this regard, he has spoken to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and assured him "that all the workers in the State are our own workers, they help us in the development of our state and that no harm will happen to them."

Although CM Stalin did not mention any political party, he said, "even if you spread division in any way, you can't break this alliance".

Mentionable, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reached out to opposition leaders several times calling for a united front against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that those who are spreading rumours that migrant workers are being attacked in Tamil Nadu are against the nation and are causing harm to the integrity of the country. He further said that it is highly condemnable that some people are indulging in such dirty politics on social media.

"Those who spread rumours that migrant workers are being attacked in Tamil Nadu are against the Indian nation; they cause harm to the integrity of the country. It is highly condemnable that some people are indulging in doing such dirty politics on social media on an issue that does not exist," said Stalin.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.