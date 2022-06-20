He said he cheated on me in anger

To put it aside now and assume it will disappear on its own only means the problem will appear further down the road. Talk about it even if it’s hard

My husband and I recently went on a holiday for the first time after a few years, and we had a huge argument that ended with him not speaking to me for the rest of the trip. We reconciled a while later and things are back to normal, but he said something shocking to me during the fight that he now says was meant in anger. He mentioned cheating on me a few years ago at an office offsite and says he did it because we were fighting at the time. Now he says it was said to make me angry, but I have been struggling with doubts since then. I know we have our ups and downs and we have been together for eight years with some serious patches in between, but I have never had any reasons to doubt him. I want to make this work but am not sure I can trust him since that trip and don’t know how I can fix this. What should I do?

If you have been together for eight years, and haven’t had any reason not to trust him until now, shouldn’t you take that into account and give him the benefit of doubt? Trust is critical for the future of your relationship, and not addressing any concerns you may have only makes them simmer until the problem gets out of hand. If you both want this marriage to work, it can only when you address the difficult questions. If there have been bad patches, you have both dealt with them by being committed to resolving them. Tell him why this is bothering you and give him a chance to convince you. Acknowledge that it may take some time to regain trust, but also that it is important for you both to make sure there is no doubt here. To put it aside now and assume it will disappear on its own only means the problem will appear further down the road. Talk about it even if it’s hard.

